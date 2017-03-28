Photo: Ghost Hides Behind Little Girl

March 28, 2017
A little girl has a haunting experience that followed her ALL HER LIFE??!!

Anastassia Perets stumbled across a photo of herself taken when she was a little girl. In the background, another child appears to be opening a door.

Anastassia asked her parents about the photo, which was taken in their home, who said they’d never seen the child before and confirmed that she was a GHOST.

A psychic without being prompted later told Anastassia that the spirit of a young girl is following her!

