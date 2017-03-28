Hot Chocolate Skin

March 28, 2017 4:37 PM By Paul Cook

Okay, if it’s still gonna be kind of chilly we can look for some positives – and this is huge! You can smooth fine lines with hot chocolate.

Thousands of women were studied for months, women who drank a cup of antioxidant-rich hot cocoa every day for three months had noticeably smoother,  plumper skin.

What about when it gets warmer and hot cocoa doesn’t feel right? Even easier: Eat one ounce of dark chocolate a day; it contains  roughly the same amount of age-defying compounds.

That’s a beauty treatment I can get behind, and abuse, unfortunately.

