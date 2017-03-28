Here Is What You Need To Know About Starbucks’ Secret Menu Drink

Feeling a little under the weather, or a cold coming on you need to order “The Medicine Ball” drink from Starbucks!
The drink is known for helping soothe sore throats, migraines, body aches, and just by reading the ingredients our throats feel better already.
The Starbucks Medicine Ball beverage consists of:
- one Jade Citrus Mint tea bag
- one Peach Tranquility tea bag
- half a cup of hot water
- half a cup of steamed lemonade
- a pump of peppermint
- several packs of honey
The drink was so popular that Starbucks has now decided to keep it on their menu because of such a high demand.
Had a chance to try "The Medicine Ball." This secret menu item is a cold buster for sure. Start with a venti cup add one bag of Jade Citrus Mint Tea and one bag of Peach Tranquility Tea, will half with hot water and half with steamed lemonade. It's finish it off with honey and a pump of peppermint. Trust me, get one or two. #starbucks #secretmenu #secretstarbucksmenu #starbuckssecretmenu #starbucksmedicineball #thecoldbuster #medicineball #themoodyfoody
Not gonna lie, I thought the Starbucks "sick tea" or "coldbuster" was gonna taste weird but it's actually pretty good. I've had a crazy fever for a couple of days with migraines, body aches, a runny nose and was hella congested but this really cleared up my sinuses and made me feel a lot better Alhamdulillah (also this has honey so that's a source of shifa as well) So here's the recipe: Venti Cup w/ a bag of Jade Citrus Mint Tea and a bag of Peach Tranquility Tea Add half hot water and half steamed lemonade Add a little honey Optional: Add a pump of peppermint This is filled with so many antioxidants, Vitamin C and the honey has antimicrobial properties that help your immune system so I definitely recommend this next time your sick. #starbucks #starbuckssicktea #starbuckscoldbuster
So the next time you are feeling a little under the weather, forget the Theraflu and try a venti “Medicine Ball” from Starbucks!
