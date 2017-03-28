Here Is What You Need To Know About Starbucks’ Secret Menu Drink

March 28, 2017 9:42 AM
Filed Under: Cold, drink this, Drinks, sick, sore throat reliever, Starbucks, tea, The Medicine Ball

Feeling a little under the weather, or a cold coming on you need to order “The Medicine Ball” drink from Starbucks!

The drink is known for helping soothe sore throats, migraines, body aches, and just by reading the ingredients our throats feel better already.

The Starbucks Medicine Ball beverage consists of:

  • one Jade Citrus Mint tea bag
  • one Peach Tranquility tea bag
  • half a cup of hot water
  • half a cup of steamed lemonade
  • a pump of peppermint
  • several packs of honey

The drink was so popular that Starbucks has now decided to keep it on their menu because of such a high demand.

Check out some of the testimonials below:

Not gonna lie, I thought the Starbucks "sick tea" or "coldbuster" was gonna taste weird but it's actually pretty good. I've had a crazy fever for a couple of days with migraines, body aches, a runny nose and was hella congested but this really cleared up my sinuses and made me feel a lot better Alhamdulillah (also this has honey so that's a source of shifa as well) So here's the recipe: Venti Cup w/ a bag of Jade Citrus Mint Tea and a bag of Peach Tranquility Tea Add half hot water and half steamed lemonade Add a little honey Optional: Add a pump of peppermint This is filled with so many antioxidants, Vitamin C and the honey has antimicrobial properties that help your immune system so I definitely recommend this next time your sick. #starbucks #starbuckssicktea #starbuckscoldbuster

A post shared by Just Beautiful Things 👑✨❤️ (@justbusydreaming) on

So the next time you are feeling a little under the weather, forget the Theraflu and try a venti “Medicine Ball” from Starbucks!

Click here to read more!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live