Here Is What You Need To Know About Starbucks’ Secret Menu Drink

Feeling a little under the weather, or a cold coming on you need to order “The Medicine Ball” drink from Starbucks!

The drink is known for helping soothe sore throats, migraines, body aches, and just by reading the ingredients our throats feel better already.

The Starbucks Medicine Ball beverage consists of:

one Jade Citrus Mint tea bag

one Peach Tranquility tea bag

half a cup of hot water

half a cup of steamed lemonade

a pump of peppermint

several packs of honey

The drink was so popular that Starbucks has now decided to keep it on their menu because of such a high demand.

Check out some of the testimonials below:

So the next time you are feeling a little under the weather, forget the Theraflu and try a venti “Medicine Ball” from Starbucks!

