According to a new survey, the fast food chains that rank highest in customer satisfaction are…

An annual customer experience ranking of companies based on a survey of 10,000 U.S. consumers ranked Chick-fil-A NUMBER ONE for customer satisfaction.

Here are the Top 5…

1) Chick-fil-A: 83%

2) Chipotle Mexican Grill: 82%

3) Hardees: 82%

4) Subway: 81%

5) Arby’s: 80%

