Here are some results from a new survey on our EGG eating habits.

Buzzfeed just conducted a random survey on America’s EGG eating habits. According to it, 54% of people put ketchup on their eggs at least some of the time. It’s actually MORE common than putting hot sauce on them.

Here are five more stats on our egg eating habits…

1. 39% of people say scrambled is the best way to eat eggs . . . 33% like them fried . . . 21% like them poached . . . and 7% like them hard boiled.

2. As for what MEAT to pair them with, 63% say bacon is best . . . 25% say sausage . . . and ham and steak both got 6%.

3. Almost two-thirds of people say eating egg whites only is gross.

4. 58% love deviled eggs.

5. And 52% like egg salad.

