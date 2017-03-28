April Fools’ Day Pranks

31% of us will still pull an April Fools’ Day prank.

April Fools’ Day is this Saturday. So who are you most likely to get pranked by? According to a new survey, keep an eye on your family members.

31% of Americans are planning to prank at least one person this year. And the person we’re most likely to prank is someone we’re related to.

44% will prank a family member . . . 39% will prank a friend . . . 26% will pull a prank on their significant other . . . 17% will prank a coworker . . . and 7% are planning to prank their BOSS.

Click Here to see more.