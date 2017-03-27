With Amy Schumer Out, Who Will Play Barbie on the Big Screen?

I’m a Barbie fanatic! I LOVED playing Barbies growing up and started collecting Barbies as an adult. You never know how much one of those dolls may bring me in the future … if I could ever part with them.

I was super excited to learn there was a Barbie movie coming out and even more excited to learn Amy Schumer was going to play Barbie because she’s hilarious and would make the movie so much fun! Well, Amy had to back out of the movie. From The Hollywood Reporter:

“Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts,” Schumer said Thursday in a statement. “The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.”

According to Jezebel, as recently as December the film was described as a comedy partly based on Amy’s persona, and was plotted around Barbie being a social outcast. If that’s the case, who can take her place?