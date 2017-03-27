Viral Video: Cant Sleep? Call This Number

A new hotline will play you random sounds to help you fall asleep.

The mattress company Casper just created a free hotline for people who can’t sleep. The number is 1-888-890-2040. And when you call, you can pick one of nine different random sounds that, they say, will help you out.

Those sounds are: The ocean . . . wind chimes . . . sounds of the ’90s . . . a hypnosis treatment . . . a motivational speech . . . a grandma who misses you . . . the history of the cocktail wiener . . . Steve Urkel singing a lullaby . . . and a conference call.