What’s the best SODA of all time?

About 185,000 people took an online poll on the BEST SODAS EVER, and COCA-COLA took the top spot, while Pepsi barely even made the top ten. Even Cherry Coke ranked higher.

Here are the top ten sodas…

1. Coca-Cola.

2. Dr. Pepper.

3. Sprite.

4. Mountain Dew.

5. A&W Root Beer.

6. 7 Up.

7. Orange Crush.

8. Cherry Coke. Cherry Pepsi came in 31st.

9. Canada Dry Ginger Ale.

10. Pepsi.

