Jon Gosselin is a STRIPPER now… For one night only??!!

Jon Gosselin is going to STRIP on Saturday night. He’s joining the “Untamed Male Revue” at the Dusk nightclub in Atlantic City. He already works at the club as a DJ and promotions guy.

He announced the gig to his Twitter followers over the weekend, but since it is for Saturday, April 1st, we wonder if it might just be an April Fool’s Day JOKE.

