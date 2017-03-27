Feeling Sluggish Lately?

Me too! And there’s a reason for it. The recent time change combined with brighter evenings disrupts our biological clock, triggering sleep problems and next-day sluggishness for two out of three of us.

These are findings from our very own ST. LOUIS UNIVERSITY. Over 66% of us are feeling this way.

How can we get to sleep better? The easy solution is from SLU too! Soak a washcloth in cold water and hold it to your face for 30 seconds before bed.

The researchers say when cold water touches the face, it triggers an involuntary phenomenon that slows heart rate and lowers blood pressure, making it easier to drift off.

Okay, I’ll give it a shot tonight!