Feeling Sluggish Lately?

March 27, 2017 4:17 PM By Paul Cook
Filed Under: sleepy, sluggish, time change

Me too! And there’s a reason for it. The recent time change combined with brighter evenings disrupts our biological clock, triggering sleep problems and next-day sluggishness for two out of three of us.

These are findings from our very own ST. LOUIS UNIVERSITY. Over 66% of us are feeling this way.

How can we get to sleep better? The easy solution is from SLU too! Soak a washcloth in  cold water and hold it to your face for 30 seconds before bed.

The researchers say when cold water touches the face, it triggers an involuntary phenomenon that slows heart rate and lowers blood pressure, making  it easier to drift off.

Okay, I’ll give it a shot tonight!

More from Paul Cook
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live