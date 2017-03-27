Chance the Rapper Makes Career Day Visit at Chicago School 

Jill Devine March 27, 2017 11:30 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Chance the Rapper, Chicago, education, Instagram, Public School, school

Chance the Rapper is becoming a favorite of mine!  All of this amazing work he’s doing for public schools … how can you not be a fan of his?

Chance continued his support of Chicago Public Schools on Friday by making a Career Day visit to Courtenay Elementary.

 

He spent his time talking about staying in school and following their dreams. He also took several photos with the kids.  Chance vowed earlier this month to donate $1 million to arts education and has already given out $10,000 checks to 10 schools on the South and West Side of Chicago.  Click here to learn more.

 

Listen Live