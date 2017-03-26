Millennial Wedding Guests Are Spending More

Weddings are costing millennials big bucks.

And it’s not just the ones getting who are getting married, it’s their invited guests who are also spending lots of cash to be a part of the big day.

According to a Priceline.com survey, guests are doling out about $600 per wedding related event.

Jordan Jackson told us that anytime he gets an invitation, he feels compelled to go because the couple actually chose him to be part of their special day.

But, he says, he has a couple of ways to ease the burden a little.

He told us that he has a specific wedding slush fund to put money aside for the occasion. He also learned that wedding etiquette says you have a year to give a gift.

After watching a couple of marriages end early, he now gives a card on the wedding day and sends the gift within a year.