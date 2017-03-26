Audio: St. Louis Voices

This morning, I spoke with Mary Schaefer. She’s the Executive Director with the Mid-east Area Agency on Aging.

Big Wheels For Meals is an initiative of Mid-east Area Agency on Aging to bring attention to the need to provide nourishing meals to homebound senior citizens throughout the region. Through its Meals on Wheels program, Mid-east’s volunteers deliver meals Monday through Friday to more than 2,300 home-bound older adults in 4-counties including Franklin, Jefferson, St. Charles and St. Louis Counties.

To get involved, call 636.207.1323 or click here.