12 Ways to Plan a Vacation When You’re Broke

Are you looking to plan a trip with friends, but worried about how much it’s going to end up costing? If so, Elite Daily has compiled a list of 12 helpful tips for planning a trip on a tight budget. Here they are:
- Take advantage of family or friends who own a villa.
- Check if you have any flight mileage.
- Rent a bigger house and split the cost with lots of people.
- Plan who is bringing/cooking which meals.
- Check Groupon for all-inclusive package deals.
- Be the early bird when booking your flight (or other means of transportation).
- Consider destinations that don’t require traveling too far.
- Budget your cost before you decide on a destination.
- Cut back on going out before your trip.
- Book your flight on cheap dates.
- Consider going for a long weekend getaway instead of a full week.