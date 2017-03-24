This Week’s Schmig Schmackdown: Win Tickets to Neil Diamond at Scottrade Center

March 24, 2017 4:55 AM By Jen Myers
Filed Under: Schmig, Schmig Schmackdown

Win: A pair of tickets to see Neil Diamond perform at Scottrade Center on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at 8 p.m.

Contest is only on: Thursday, March 30, 2017

The Schmig Smackdown is back!

Call in and compete against Guy and you could win a pair of tickets to see Neil Diamond perform at Scottrade Center on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and check out more information about the show online, here.

 Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Thursday, March 30, 2017. Read the official contest rules.

Listen Live