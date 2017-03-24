The Weirdest Products Shopped For In Every State

What WEIRD product does every state shop for more than anyone else?

The real estate website Estately just did a study of Google Shopping searches to see what WEIRD product every state is shopping for more than anyone else, and the results did not disappoint. Here are the highlights…

1. The people in Colorado shop for the “Borat” mankini more than anyone else.

2. People in Oklahoma shop for zombie survival kits more than anyone else.

3. Kansas . . . plus-size lingerie wholesale.

4. South Carolina . . . adult Underoos.

5. Massachusetts . . . velour track suits.

6. Wisconsin . . . Truck Nuts. Those are plastic testes you dangle from a trailer hitch.

7. Nebraska . . . jorts, or jean shorts.

8. Georgia . . . plaid pants.

9. West Virginia . . . Confederate flag bikinis.

10. Indiana . . . blow-up dolls.

11. Illinois . . . electric wine bottle openers.

12. Missouri . . . gun racks.

