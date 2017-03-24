A list of the highest-paid TV casts of all time includes…

The “Big Bang Theory” cast is making BANK, and they have been for a while. So, E! News was inspired to put together a list of “The 10 Highest-Paid TV Casts of All Time”.

It doesn’t really cover WHOLE casts, it’s basically just a rundown of the biggest negotiated paydays. Here’s the list:

1. Charlie Sheen. He was the highest paid actor on TV during his “Two and a Half Men” era. He earned $1.8 million per episode in his final season and then took home $2 million per episode of “Anger Management” after it passed its 100th episode.

2. Ray Romano: “Everybody Loves Raymond” paid him $1.8 million per episode.

3. Kelsey Grammer. He earned $1.6 million per episode of “Frasier”.

4. Tim Allen. He earned $1.25 million per episode for “Home Improvement”.

5. Jerry Seinfeld. He reportedly turned down $5 million an episode to continue “Seinfeld” after he wanted to end it. But he didn’t miss out on much, because he still took home $1 million per episode by the end.

6. Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt. They earned $1 million per episode for “Mad About You”.

7. Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow. They got a 5,000% raise from the start of “Friends” to the final season when they each took home $1 million per episode.

8. Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, and Jim Parsons. They’ve been making $1 million per episode of “The Big Bang Theory” for several seasons now.

9. Michael C. Hall. He earned $830,000 per episode for “Dexter”.

10. Ashton Kutcher. He took over “Two and a Half Men” after Charlie was fired, and he got $755,000 per episode. He appeared in 84 episodes.

