A guy got so angry playing an internet game that he smashed his HEAD through the computer screen and got it STUCK!

A guy in China was playing “League of Legends” at an Internet cafĂ© last Thursday.

And he got so angry at his teammates, he smashed his HEAD straight through the COMPUTER SCREEN and got it STUCK there.

There’s no word on his condition, how long it took them to get him out, or how much the screen cost, or if he even had to pay for it.

