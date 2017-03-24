Listen to Win St. Louis Cardinals Opening Weekend Tickets

Win: A pair of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds game at 7:15 p.m., on Friday, April 7, 2017, and you will be entered to win a Cardinals grand prize.

Contest Ends: Friday, March 31, 2017

Listen to Y98 all day, Monday through Friday, and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Friday, April 7th St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds game at 7:15 p.m. Each winner will qualify for the grand prize, a pair of Opening Day 10-game pack, which includes a pair of tickets to Opening Day on Sunday, April 2 for the Cardinals vs. Cubs!

The Cardinals are offering great tickets and gate giveaways all Opening Weekend!

-On Friday, April 7th, the first 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older will go home with a St. Louis Cardinals lightweight hooded pullover

-Come see the Cardinals take on the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 8. 30,000 fans, ages 16 and older will receive their very own Yadier Molina Bobblehead. A limited number of these bobbles will feature gold or platinum gloves. While you are at the ballpark, make your way to Ford Plaza to check out the life-sized version of this bobblehead that will be on display all season long

-Wish the Cardinals well on their first hopeful ‘Happy Flight’ of 2017 by coming out to the game on Sunday, April 9. 30,000 fans 16 and older will take home a replica Stephen Piscotty Road Grey Jersey.

See the entire season of Cardinals promotions at Cardinals.com/promotions.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, March 31, 2017. Read the on-air contest rules.