John Legend Has All His Luggage, Chill

By Radio.com Staff

John Legend is setting the record straight regarding a report that his luggage was stolen by a livery cab driver.

“This story is untrue. We use a trusted car service and they did not rob me,” the singer tweeted. Our Delta greeter made a mistake and left a bag on the cart. The bag was taken because it was left unattended. The airport police caught the person who took it (on video) and retrieved my bag.”

“Thanks to the airport police/security,” Legend concluded. “One could say it’s been ‘handled’.”

