International Anxiety Dreaming

March 24, 2017 4:32 PM By Paul Cook
Filed Under: anxiety, Dreams

 

It’s an odd question, but I’ve always wondered if people living on the other side of the world from varying cultures experience the same types of dreams that we do in the U.S.? I mean we’re all human beings right. Pretty cool findings here.

Well, an enormous study of 50,000 “dream-reports” found that there are remarkable similarities in the way people dream all around the world: The most common emotion experienced in dreams is anxiety. Even tribesman, who live completely without electricity, still dream their anxieties.

Negative emotions are much more prevalent than positive.

The vast majority of people dream in color. But if  you watched black-and-white TV growing up, though, you’re more likely to dream in black-and-white.

Another shocker, only around 10 percent of dreams are sexual in nature, although the percentage is higher among adolescents.

I took these findings from the Journal of  Personality & Social Psychology.

 

More from Paul Cook
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live