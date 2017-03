Here’s some help for your Spring Cleaning!

MentalFloss.com talked to a cleaning expert to find out how often you should wash certain household items…

1. YOUR SHOWER DRAIN: ONCE A WEEK

2. YOUR OVEN: ONCE EVERY SIX MONTHS

3. YOUR PILLOWS: ONCE EVERY SIX MONTHS

4. YOUR CARPET: VACUUMED ONCE A WEEK, DEEP CLEANED ONCE A YEAR

5. YOUR POTS AND PANS: AFTER EVERY USE

6. YOUR FRIDGE: ONCE A SEASON

7. YOUR DISHWASHER: ONCE A MONTH

8. YOUR SHOWER HEAD: ONCE A WEEK

9. YOUR COMPUTER: ONCE A MONTH

10. YOUR WASHING MACHINE: ONCE A MONTH

