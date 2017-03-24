Bruno Mars’ ‘That’s What I Like’ Gets PartyNextDoor Remix

By Amanda Wicks

Toronto’s own PartyNextDoor dropped a remix of Bruno Mars’ latest single “That’s What I Like” on his SoundCloud account today (March 24th).

PartyNextDoor inserts himself from the very get-go, dropping a slick verse before handing it over to Mars for the official “start.” “Let’s hit Miami, Biscayne / Might let you change your name (for the night)/ Why why why?/ So you can act a fool for a night/ Oh, that’s right/ Girl, I know the tricks/ Girl, I know the tricks/ But that happen to be the s— I like,” he sings in the opening seconds.

Throughout the remix, PartyNextDoor harmonizes with Mars to thicken the vocal tracks and take the entire affair toward Boyz II Men territory.

Besides adding his flare to Mars’ hit, the Canadian rapper most recently collaborated with Drake on “Since Way Back” off More Life.

Listen below.