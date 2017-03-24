71. Soulard Farmers Market: The Soulard Farmers Market has been a local tradition for more than 200 years. The market is open Wednesdays through Saturdays all year long and features tons of locally grown produce, flowers and other merchandise. There’s also a nice playground nearby, so after a little shopping, let the kiddos run around and have some fun too.

72. Anheuser-Busch Brewery Tour: Did you know you can take a tour of the Anheuser-Busch Brewery for free? The brewery tour takes visitors behind the scenes of how AB products are made. You’ll see the brewing process, the Clydesdales and end the visit with some product sampling, or a soft drink for those under 21. The tour is open to visitors of all ages.

73. St. Louis Science Center: The Science Center is always a go to, especially if you’re looking for a fun place to go on a rainy spring day! Enjoy free admission & late hours on select days. On the first Fridays of every month, “Geek Out” and learn the real science behind science fiction, with a different theme each month.

74. Forest Park: Forest Park’s waterways are always a great place to check out and enjoy the sights and sounds of nature. Maybe even sit down in the shade and enjoy the perfect picnic lunch!

75. Eckert’s Orchards: Who doesn’t love Eckert’s Orchards in Grafton, Millstadt & Belleville? Enjoy their Pick-Your-Own-Crops like blueberries, blackberries, vegetables and the list goes on! It’s experience all can enjoy. Click here for farm hours.

76. Fast Eddie’s Bon Air: If you haven’t been to Fast Eddie’s Bon Air then you’re missing out on some cheap but delicious eats. Hot Chick-On-A-Stick and dollar burgers? Yes, please! Oh, and the beer & drinks are always cold & the popcorn is always popping.

77. Faust Park: Spend some time at Faust Park this spring. Not only is the park itself beautiful with plenty of free playground space, they also have the St. Louis Carousel which is only $2 for a ride. Faust Park is also home to some great walking trails and a historic village with structures dating all the way back to 1840!

78. The Magic House: Go ahead and put Magic House Free Family Nights on your calendar – yes, you read that right, you can bring the kiddos to play at the Magic House for FREE! Every third Friday of the month from 5:30 pm until 9 pm your family (no more than two adults and four of their own children) can explore the wonder of this hands-on museum for $0. How cool is that?!?

79. Central West End: Stroll the streets of one of St. Louis’ trendiest neighborhoods – the Central West End. Do some window shopping at the boutiques, stop in one of the bookstores and find a nice spot for lunch, or at least a little dessert! Take a look at all of the businesses in the CWE here.

80. Grant’s Farm: Take the kids out to Grant’s Farm, a great St. Louis tradition for more than five decades! Grant’s Farm is home to more than 900 animals representing more than 100 different species! Take a camel ride, feed the goats and check out some of the exciting animal shows.

