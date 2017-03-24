31. Bark in the Park: Bring your pooch to the largest dog walk and festival in the Midwest – Bark in the Park. There will be tons of activities for you and your best canine friends to enjoy. This event features a 5k race, a silent auction, bounce houses for the kids, the hilarious pet contests and the high-flying Pro Plan Performance Team! May 20th



32. Test Your Knowledge At A Trivia Night: Get your squad together. You don’t have to be a trivia pro to have a good time and enjoy some of St. Louis’ pubs. There is an entire website dedicated to helping you find a trivia night near you. Check it out at TriviaNights.net.

33. Blow Off Steam Inside On Rainy Days: Those April showers don’t have to stop you from having fun this spring. Head to America’s Incredible Pizza Company in South County near Ronnie’s Plaza. They have tons of games, a huge buffet, go-karts, laser tag and an indoor roller coaster! Skyzone is another great indoor spot. You’ll burn off the rainy day blues in no time with their freestyle jump on massive wall-to-wall trampolines. You can also play Skyslam, Ultimate Dodgeball or fly without fear in the Foam Zone!

34. Hit The Arcade: Channel your inner child and hang out at a grown-up arcade like Start Bar or Dave & Buster’s in Missouri and on the Illinois side check out Edison’s.

35. Have a Tea Party: Get your girls together for an old-fashioned tea party. You can throw it yourself or make a reservation at the London Tea Room or Josephine’s Tea Room.

36. Miniature Golf: Mini golf has been a staple of St Louis family fun since 1955’s Holiday Hill amusement park. The best miniature golf courses in St. Louis still sit in family fun centers. Modern mini golf courses like Arizona Action Park on Tesson Ferry, Tee Time on Lemay Ferry and Gateway Fun Park in Collinsville, Illinois are kid friendly, yet still challenging enough to provide an exciting game for the whole family. Check out a few of our favorite courses here.

37. Paddle Boats in Forest Park: Take a boat ride on the lake in Forest Park and enjoy nature from the water. Paddleboats are available for rental at a cost of $17.00 per hour.

38. Throw an Indoor Beach Party: Spring is the perfect time to get ready for summer! So crank up the heat in the house or open the windows and have your very own luau. Let your guests chow down on summer staples like hot dogs, burgers, and tropical fruits, for a menu that plays up this party’s beachy vibes. Check out these party ideas!



39. Try a New Look: Step out with a new look this spring. Stop by the Blowout Bar and sit back, relax, maybe have a glass of champagne, and allow their specially trained staff to make your hair look its very best.



40. Go Bowling: Springtime brings its share of rainy days, but don’t let that stop you from having fun! Spend the day bowling at Flamingo Bowl, Pin-Up Bowl or Moolah Lanes.

