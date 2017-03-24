21. Tulip Trot 5K: This is the perfect event to get your feet wet in the 5K world. At the Tulip Trot, r

22. Twilight Tuesdays: This popular outdoor concert series returns to front lawn of the Missouri History Museum with a spectacular lineup. Grab your blankets and lawn chairs, pack your picnic basket, and come hear some terrific music under a beautiful Forest Park sunset. The event is FREE and the first concert of the season is May 2nd

23. Gateway Grizzlies: If you want to catch a minor league game on the Illinois side, head over to GCS Ballpark and watch the Gateway Grizzlies in action. They have great promotional events and you can get general admission tickets for just $5 in advance or $6 the day of the game. The pre-season begins on May 2nd

24. Be A Tourist In Your Own Town: Spend the day at the Busch II Infield at Ballpark Village on May 4th to learn what’s new and exciting this summer in St. Louis. Plus it’s the same day the Cardinals take on the Brewers for a 12:45 p.m. game and there’s always a good atmosphere at Ballpark Village when the Cards are in town!

25. St. Louis Microfest Beer Festival: The St. Louis Microfest is a beer tasting festival that offers festivals goers the chance to sample international and craft beers at 3 different session times over 2 days. The festival also includes live music, silent auction, food, live brewer and chef demonstration and more. May 5th & 6th

26. Derby Party: Bring on the big hats and mint juleps and host your very own Kentucky Derby party. It’s always fun to get dressed up and go to a themed party, so plan one for you and your friends. Check out these tips for and ideas for hosting a Kentucky Derby party. May 6th

27. Bubble Run: This isn’t your traditional 5K. The BUBBLE RUN™ is like running through Willy Wonkas’ factory. Clad in white t-shirts, adults, kids and strollers run, walk, dance and play across 3 miles of absolute fun! May 6th

28. Grapes in the Garden: Yet another perfect springtime event at a beautiful springtime venue, the Missouri Botanical Garden.

29. Art Outside Alternative Art Fair: Schlafly Art Outside is a three-day-long alternative art fair featuring art from over 60 artists based here in the St. Louis area. Come and show your support for local art and local beer. May 26th-28th

30. Art on the Square: Now in its 16th year, Art on the Square in Belleville, Illinois has been ranked #1 and #2 in the nation for the past nine years. Art on the Square is held annually the weekend after Mother’s Day and features the original works of over 100 accomplished artists from around the world, fantastic musical and stage performances as well as delicious local food and drink. May 19th-21st

<< BACK NEXT>>>