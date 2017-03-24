11. Six Flags: Plan a trip out to Eureka to visit Six Flags St. Louis. Six Flags has a new spinning thrill ride called Spinsanity opening this year. The park opens for the season on March 25th.

12. Pooch Playdate: Head to Purina Farms March 25th & 26th for Pooch Playdate! L

13. Springtime Village: If you can’t make it to Purina Farms’ Pooch Playdate, plan a trip out there for the annual Springtime Village. Your family can enjoy face painting, photos with Peter Cottontail, baby animals and adoptable puppies at this FREE event. March 29th-April 15th

14. The Art Fair At Queeny Park: Enjoy works from more than 100 artists from more than 20 states at the Art Fair at Queeny Park. This fair is one of the longest-running art fairs in the area. Admission is just $5. March 31st-April 2nd at the Greensfelder Recreation Center.

15. Pillow Fight: April 1st is International Pillow Fight Day. According to PillowFightDay.com, there will be pillow fights held in cities all over the world on that day. Want to plan your own pillow fight, the organization has put together a helpful how-to guide. April 1st



16. St. Louis Cardinals game: Spring means one thing in this town…baseball is back! The Cardinals home opener is Sunday, April 2nd against the Cubs and we’re throwing a huge baseball bash! Call in sick, take a vacation day…do whatever you have to do to be a part of our Opening Day Block Party. April 2nd

17. GO! St. Louis Marathon & Family Fitness Weekend: This annual event attracts more than 25,000 participants in 10 different races. The Marathon Weekend features races for people of all ages and fitness abilities, and includes a marathon, half marathon, marathon relay, 5K run/walk, GO! St. Louis Read, Right & Run Marathon, children’s fun runs and a mature mile. Participants will enjoy St. Louis-themed finish line food, a post-race party with a local band and more! April 8th & 9th

18. Color Run: The Color Run 2017 Dream World Tour is coming to your St. Louis with an all-new Cloud Foam Zone, Unicorn Finisher’s Medal, inspirational Dream Wall, and giant inflatable unicorns. This run is literally a blast of color like you wouldn’t believe. There’s still time to sign up! April 22nd

19. St. Louis Antique Festival: Shop for fine antiques and collectibles at the St. Louis Antique Festival at the Belle Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville, Illinois. April 22nd & 23rd

20. St. Louis Earth Day Festival: Learn about sustainable products and services offered by local businesses and organizations, meet area non-profits that share Earth Day values, catch local musical acts and performance art, participate in a number of hands-on educational activities, and enjoy diverse cuisine featuring local, organic, vegetarian, and vegan options. The 2017 Festival will include special features, like yoga classes all day for both adults and children, a rock climbing wall, a pet adoption area, and many more activities. Event entry is free. April 22nd & 23rd

