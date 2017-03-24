91. Color a Spring Picture: Coloring books for adults are all the rage these days. Brighten up your work space by coloring a spring picture. Not only will it look nice hanging on the wall, coloring helps you de-stress, too!

92. Cooking Class: Get inspired by the season and try some new spring dishes by taking a cooking class. St. Louis area grocery stores like Dierbergs and Schnucks offer a variety of cooking classes and you can also register for classes at The Kitchen Conservatory in Richmond Heights.

93. Lone Elk Park: Enjoy some wildlife at Lone Elk Park. Bison, wild turkey, elk & deer roam freely in these parts and is a unique way to experience wildlife near your backyard.

94. Wineries: Spend a nice spring day enjoying the great local wineries in Missouri and Illinois. Here are a few of our favorites: Noboleis, Willa Antonio, Hidden Lake, St. James, Augusta, Stone Hill, Vance Vineyards, Cedar Lake Cellars and Stone Hill. That should keep you busy all season!

95. Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum: Take a trip to the Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum at Ballpark Villagel. You’ll see relics stretching across the history of the storied franchise, including one-of-a-kind stadium models showing each of the Birds’ homes, authentic bats and a historic broadcast booth. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for kids and children 3 and under are free.

96. Madison County Transit Trails: Grab your bike and hit the Madison County Transit trails, a 100-mile trail system with several separate bikeways. You can pedal past bluffs, prairie grass, the Mississippi river and historic homes.

97. Shaw Nature Reserve: Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit is open year-round, 7 days a week, from 7 a.m. until sunset, and it’s a go-to destination to unwind. On a nice fall day, head out to the Reserve to observe wildlife, go hiking, take a wagon ride, enjoy a picnic on the prairie and much more. Admission is $5 for adults, and $3 for seniors and children.

98. Demolition Ball: What do you get when you combine hockey, football, polo, basketball and bumper cars? Demolition Ball, of course! If you need a fun, fast-paced way to bond with a group of friends or work associates, check out Demolition Ball in St. Charles. It’s just under $12 per person.

<< BACK FIRST>>>