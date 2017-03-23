What The Cast Of “The Big Bang Theory” Has Made From The Show

The cast of “The Big Bang Theory” has made a KILLING on the show.

Vulture.com did some math, and they came up with a rough estimate of what the stars will have made off “The Big Bang Theory”, assuming it ends after Season 12.

The ‘Big Three’ Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Johnny Galecki (Leonard), and Jim Parsons (Sheldon) have banked a total of $139.8 million each, for 230 episodes. Technically, 229 for Kaley. And that’s just salary.

They also receive money on the back end, so they get a piece of the $1 billion it’s made off its syndication. Even if the show does end after this latest re-up, they’ll be cashing checks well after the series finale.

Mayim Bialik (Amy) and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette) have only been involved since Season 3, so their salaries are a lot lower. The site estimates that Mayim got $27.7 million for 153 episodes, and Melissa made $31.3 million for 159.

For some reason, the numbers for Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar have been less publicized, so their totals are unclear. But they’re probably a lot closer to where the Big Three are, since they’re all at the same level right now.

