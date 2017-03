Here’s another preview for the “Love Actually” Red Nose Day reunion with just about EVERYBODY from the cast.

The stars of the 2003 hit “Love Actually” reunited to tape a short sequel for the charity special “Red Nose Day,” which will air Thursday, May 25 on NBC.

A NEW promo features Andy Lincoln, Martine McCutcheon, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rowan Atkinson, LĂșcia Moniz, Keira Knightley, Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, and even Bill Nighy.