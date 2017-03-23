The cost of going to the movies just went…

The average movie ticket price ROSE to $8.65 in 2016. But on the plus side, it’s only 3% more than it was in 2015. So that’s not a huge increase.

At $8.65 apiece, that means a family of four can go to the movies for $34.60. Even if you buy your popcorn and Cokes there, it’s still a lot cheaper than a pro sporting event or a theme park.

A total of 1.32 billion tickets were sold in 2016, which added up to $38.6 billion in global box office. Both those numbers are about the same as 2015.

