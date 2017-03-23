Selfie’s Negative Impact

March 23, 2017 6:15 PM By Paul Cook
Filed Under: Selfie

Taking too many selfies can hurt your romantic relationship. Research never lies! (usually)

A study of 305 adults over a two-year period determined that the  level of jealousy between romantic partners increased with the number of selfies that were posted on social-media sites.

In other words, the more selfies you post, the more jealous your partner gets. But I don’t really understand this. However, if it’s true, I won’t be telling my 14 year old. It’s a good thing if any romance springs up, something might sabotage it unknowingly.

(Telematics &  Informatics, a research journal)

