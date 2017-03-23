Schmig Schmackdown Questions

The contestant Dimitri got ZERO correct, Guy got 3.

What actor and longtime lover of the weed revealed this week that he has given it up?

-Woody Harrelson

Rock n Roll pioneer and St. Louisan Chuck Berry passed away this weekend. Oddly his only #1 song came with this dirty novelty song?

-My Ding-a-Ling

Ed Sheeran added the writers of this TLC song to his song, “The Shape of You” because of the similarity between the two.

-No Scrubs

FX’s show Feud features the hate between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis and the 2nd season will feature Prince Charles and Diana. It was well documented that Charles was in love with this woman who he eventually ended up marrying after his divorce from Diana.

-Camilla Parker Bowles

Off camera feud between Taraji P. Henson and Nia Long on the set of Empire in which Nia plays an ex of Terrence Howard’s character Lucious. What’s the name of Taraji’s character?

-Cookie

