Practical Things To Bring Someone Who’s In The Hospital

Someone who was recently laid up in a hospital posted a list on Reddit of things they wish people had brought them. Apparently they got a lot of flowers, which was great. But they wish they’d gotten some practical stuff too.

Here are five suggestions they came up with…

1. Moisturizer. They had to wash their hands a lot, so they got pretty dry. And the air was dry too, so they also wish they’d had chapstick.

2. A really long phone charger. Like one of those ten-foot ones, so they can still use their phone while it’s charging.

3. Gift cards for any restaurants nearby that deliver. Some hospitals DO allow it. Just check with their nurse or doctor first, because they might be on a special diet. Another thing they wish they’d had were condiment packets.

4. Anything to keep them entertained. Like a book, a deck of cards, or an iPad they can borrow to watch Netflix.

5. A sleep mask and ear plugs. The beeping from the machines gets annoying. And sometimes nurses do their rounds at odd hours, like 3:00 AM. So it’s hard to sleep.

They also said it can get pretty lonely and depressing when you’re in the hospital for a while. So getting cards, phone calls, and just having people visit was huge.

