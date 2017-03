Would you drink a BEER flavored from Girl Scout Cookies?

The Southern Tier Brewing Company in New York just made a new beer called Thick Mint which is a high-alcohol stout that’s brewed with cocoa and mint to taste like Thin Mints.

Now the beer isn’t officially sanctioned by the Girl Scouts, but it dances around a trademark violation just enough that you should be able to get your hands on it if you want to try it.

