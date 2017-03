Next Monday will see the release of special Budweiser cans in 15 different cities. St. Louis is one of them, and they called on St. Louis artist Adam Koon to design the “Cardinals Can”:

You’ve probably already seen his work. Adam Koon has done work for Porano Pasta (his artwork is featured on their to-go bags), and STL company Better Life.

The cans are being released just in time for Opening Day on April 2nd.