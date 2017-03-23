PAUL’S PEOPLE: “Would You Rather” at Tech Artista

March 23, 2017 5:00 PM By Paul Cook
Mind, blown! We went looking for interesting people to ask our ridiculous “Would you rather…” scenarios. What we discovered was so much more! It’s called TECH ARTISTA, a truly visionary business/community.

As you saw from the video some pretty awesome people/members hang out at Tech Artista located in the Central West End.

TechArtista is a platform that enables diverse and independent creatives to be successful. They offer professional spaces along with convenient amenities to grow communities, launch businesses, and are making St. Louis a better place to be.

The community has over 300 members and partners sharing space, ideas, and resources.

Click here to view upcoming events and please get in touch to learn more.

