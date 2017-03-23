Joanna Gaines Is Getting Her Own Show

Chip and Joanna Gaines are the stars of HGTV’s Fixer Upper and people LOVE them and their show! I am one of those people who love them and love watching their show. Wait – I am lying to you. I DO love them and their show, but I don’t watch as much as I would like because I get frustrated that I can’t decorate like Joanna. She can provide me with all the tips in the world, but it never turns out how I want it. If only I had a money tree and could personally hire Joanna to come decorate my home!!!

HGTV just announced a new show starring Joanna Gaines called Behind the Design.

The new half-hour Fixer Upper spinoff series, Behind the Design, will showcase her design process and give fans an even closer look at her inspiration and decisions in each project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Joanna made the announcement on Instagram:

Maybe the spinoff will help me?!?! A girl can dream!