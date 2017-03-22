Why You Prefer Pepsi In Taste Tests But Like Coke Better Overall

Here’s why people prefer Pepsi in TASTE TESTS but like Coke BETTER OVERALL.

In blind taste tests, people are more likely to say they like Pepsi more than Coke.

And here’s why. Pepsi is sweeter than Coke, and has a slight citrus flavor burst when you first drink it. So when you take one sip, that sweetness and citrus burst taste better.

But as you drink an entire can, that burst goes away, and the sweetness starts to become too much.

Coke is smoother, it has a hint of vanilla, and it’s less sweet. So as you drink a whole can, it tastes better and better.

That’s why Pepsi wins taste tests, but people prefer Coke overall.

