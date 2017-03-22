VIDEO: Tra La LAAAAA!! The Captain Underpants Trailer Is Out Now!

March 22, 2017 9:49 AM
My oldest child is a voracious reader of the Captain Underpants series. When he first started reading them I was a little apprehensive, until his teacher said, “Be glad that he’s excited about reading!” Reading AND potty words seems to be a win-win for kids, and so I’m sure they’ll flock to Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (out June 2nd). The first trailer was just released with Ed Helms voicing the title character, and Kevin Hart and Thomas Middleditch as George and Harold.

Get ready…Tra La LAAAAA!!!

 

