Labrador retrievers are the most popular dog breed for the 26th year in a row!

The American Kennel Club just released their list of the most popular dog breeds from last year. And for the 26th year in a ROW, people brought home new Labrador retrievers more than any other breed. Here are the top 10…

1. Labrador retriever.

2. German shepherd.

3. Golden retriever.

4. Bulldog.

5. Beagle.

6. French bulldog.

7. Poodle.

8. Rottweiler.

9. Yorkshire terrier.

10. Boxer.

