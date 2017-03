Babysitters now COST…

According to a new survey, babysitters now cost $15.20-per-hour, per-child. So if you’ve got two kids and you go out for four hours, that’s $120 worth of babysitting!

But even with those prices, almost one-third of parents hire a sitter at least once a week. 10% hire one two times a year or less.

Click Here to see more.