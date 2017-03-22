Middle School Nightmare

Which stage of parenting is most challenging? Obviously, the answer varies a lot for different parents with different kids and different circumstances. However, a survey of over 2000 moms by researchers at Arizona State University offers one big answer: On average…

On average mothers of middle schoolers (12- to 14-year olds) generally feel worse than parents of infants, preschoolers, elementary school children, high school children, and adult children. Moms of middle schoolers report dramatically less parenting satisfaction than other moms.

Amen! Well, as a parent of 14 and 11 year old girls I say it certainly can be difficult. Of course, there’s the usual angst, fears and insecurities, but I think smartphones are making it much worse! It’s social media on their phones: Instagram and Musically allow for so much weird, cady exclusion.

It happens on group texting too. When I read some of the stuff my girls’ friends say to each other, I’m like “You don’t talk to people that way do you? If I ever!”

I also think girls at middle school age are kind of always looking for how they’ve been slighted.