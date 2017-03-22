Meet the Competitors of Food Fight: The Muddled Pig & Robie’s Restaurant

March 22, 2017 4:54 PM
Eight locally-renowned chefs are preparing to compete for the title of “St. Louis Food Fight Champion 2017.” On Thursday, March 23, SouthernCleveland HeathRobie’sCieloTwisted TreeRuth’s ChrisMuddled Pig and Cardinals Nation Restaurant will be in a cook off for you votes.

We would like to introduce you to two of those chefs:

The Muddled Pig
2733 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood, MO 63134
(314) 781-4607

Robie’s Restaurant & Lounge
421 N 8th St, St. Louis, MO 63101
314) 436-9000

