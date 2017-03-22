Former Shelter Dog Helps Save Freezing 3-Year-Old Girl

Last week in Michigan’s frigid Upper Peninsula, a former shelter dog named Peanut let her owner know that she wanted to go outside and led him to a field behind the house. There, the owner found a freezing 3-year-old girl lying naked in a ditch. The owner then wrapped a shirt around the girl, who was transported to a nearby hospital. The girl’s parents were eventually found living in “unsafe and unsanitary” conditions, according to police, and Child Protective Services removed another young girl from the residence.

As for Peanut, she’s being hailed as a hero by Delta Animal Shelter, where she lived after her prior owner abused her. “Thanks to Peanut, a little girl’s life was saved,” wrote the shelter in a Facebook post.

I was sick to my stomach reading about this poor girl who had to be so scared. I cannot even imagine what was going through her mind, but thank goodness for Peanut who not only saved her life, but the life of the other girl who was at the residence where the parents were found.