Boy With Vitiligo Bonds With A Dog With Same Condition

Vitiligo destroys the cells that make pigment in the skin, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Carter was first diagnosed in kindergarten and lost confidence as white patches appeared around his eyes, according to ABC News.

“He was at a big school with a lot of kids, and his face was transforming very quickly,” his mother, Stephanie Adcock, told the network. “The first thing he’d tell me when he got in the car is that he hated his face and hated the way he looked.”