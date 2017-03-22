Boy With Vitiligo Bonds With A Dog With Same Condition

You know I’m all about “feel good” stories, so I had to share this one with you!!! From The Huffington Post:
An 8-year-old boy, Carter Blanchard of Searcy, Arkansas, who has the skin condition vitiligo isn’t feeling so alone since meeting a dog halfway across the country with the same disorder.
Vitiligo destroys the cells that make pigment in the skin, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Carter was first diagnosed in kindergarten and lost confidence as white patches appeared around his eyes, according to ABC News.
“He was at a big school with a lot of kids, and his face was transforming very quickly,” his mother, Stephanie Adcock, told the network. “The first thing he’d tell me when he got in the car is that he hated his face and hated the way he looked.”
Life was tough for Carter, but help came in the form of Rowdy, a 13-year-old purebred black Labrador retriever in Oregon who was diagnosed with vitiligo the same year as Carter.
Stephanie reached out to Rowdy’s owner and an instant friendship has formed between the families and Carter and Rowdy were able to meet! Click here to read how the meeting went.