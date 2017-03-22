21 Random Words & Phrases That Should Go Away Forever

There are some clichéd figures of speech that should never be used in everyday conversation ever again. WELL, that’s according to Buzzfeed because some of the words and phrases I don’t want to go away!!! Let’s see if you agree.

Here are several of the words and phrases, along with an explanation for what each one should mean–and what they actually mean.

-“How was your weekend?” Should mean: How was your Saturday and Sunday? Really means: I have nothing to say to you, so I’m just gonna ask about the last two days of your life. I find this to be true in some situations. There are some people I do care about their weekend. Others … not so much. #SorryNotSorry

-“Communications.” Should mean: A college major. Really means: I had no idea what I wanted to study in college. NO WAY! I actually majored in Communications because I wanted to get into radio!

-“Cozy.” Should mean: A cute and comfortable apartment. Really means: Tiny as hell. TRUTH!

-“LOL.” Should mean: Haha. Really means: OK. I like using LOL because when someone sends”haha”, I take it as a sarcastic laugh or an I don’t really care laugh.

-“Let’s get drinks.” Should mean: Let’s catch up! Really means: Let’s never actually do this thing we say we want to do because neither of us actually wants to do it. True in some situations. The worst is when someone says they want to get drinks, but it’s because they want to sell you the latest “trend” that everyone is buying into.

What are your thoughts on the above?