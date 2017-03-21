Video: Meet Adoptable Murphy

Welcome to Rescue Me! If you’re new to Rescue Me, this is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet Guardians. Each week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

As soon as I saw Murphy, I got the biggest smile on my face! There are some dogs that make me giggle – in a good way – the instant I see them. Murphy was one of those dogs. In pictures, he’s often confused as a lap dog, but he’s about 60 pounds. Murphy’s previous owners didn’t train him at all, so he has some bad habits that can be corrected with a little work from you. This boy is ready to play with his forever parents and impress you with the skills he’s capable of showcasing.

