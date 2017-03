Here are the most common things we prioritize over sleeping.

A new survey found the four main things people prioritize over getting a good night of sleep…

1. Spending time with our family. 46% say it’s more important than getting good sleep.

2. Spending quality time with our significant other, 43%.

3. Watching TV or movies, 30%.

4. Sending work emails, 30%.

Click Here to see more.